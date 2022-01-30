Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Update

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ATAQ remained flat at $$9.70 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,106. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 496.1% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 288,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 692.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 106,409 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 100.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

