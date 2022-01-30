Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.74. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIMC stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. 420,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,363. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

