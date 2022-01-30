Amdocs (DOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amdocs to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.