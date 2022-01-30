Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.87.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.92. 201,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,861. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $122.52 and a 12 month high of $314.84.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Amedisys by 60.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Amedisys by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 32.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Amedisys by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 209,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

