American Century Companies Inc. Buys 6,340 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 28.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.96 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.03 and its 200 day moving average is $181.80.

ABG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

