American Century Companies Inc. Buys 77,984 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 77,984 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Granite Construction worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after buying an additional 44,897 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 16.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GVA. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $35.80 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.