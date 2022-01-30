American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.31 Million Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 67,254 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIBB opened at $59.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

