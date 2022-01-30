American Express to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Express in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.47. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.11.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $177.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.85. American Express has a 12 month low of $115.81 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after buying an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

