American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

AHOTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

