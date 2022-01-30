American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

In related news, Director William Michael Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,113.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,752 shares in the company, valued at C$298,846.85. In the last quarter, insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $141,215.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.03. 62,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.19. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.14 and a 1 year high of C$4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.93 million and a P/E ratio of -11.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.09.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.