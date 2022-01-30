American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $274.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $274.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.40.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT opened at $246.77 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in American Tower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,719,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.