AmonD Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, AmonD has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $4,635.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,630,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

