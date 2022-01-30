Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the December 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 41.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 37.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMYT opened at $10.05 on Friday. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amryt Pharma will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMYT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

