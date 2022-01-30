Analysts Anticipate Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.16). Avalara reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on AVLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $754,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,704,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after purchasing an additional 494,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 158.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Avalara by 180.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after acquiring an additional 327,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter worth $48,693,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $6.67 on Tuesday, hitting $103.17. 1,281,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,573. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $191.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.28.

Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

