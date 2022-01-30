Analysts Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.14. DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,336. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.78.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,350,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 62,963 shares during the period.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.