Analysts Anticipate E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow E2open Parent.

ETWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth $7,203,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth $6,090,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 279.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETWO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

