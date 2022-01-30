Analysts Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Graco reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Graco.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 131.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 593,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth $39,540,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2,086.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 469,792 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Graco by 757.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,658,000 after acquiring an additional 401,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,048. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. Graco has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

