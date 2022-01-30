Analysts Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.77. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NCR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,854. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. NCR has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NCR by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of NCR by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

