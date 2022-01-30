Analysts Anticipate Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ocuphire Pharma.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCUP shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

OCUP stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 75,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,817. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

