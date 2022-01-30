Analysts Anticipate Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will report $3.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the lowest is $3.63 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $14.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.98 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $15.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Principal Financial Group.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

PFG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.10. 1,166,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,418. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 816,017 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

