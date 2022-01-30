Analysts Anticipate Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity posted earnings of ($1.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PROG. HC Wainwright began coverage on Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens downgraded Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progenity by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG opened at $1.35 on Friday. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $221.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.04.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

