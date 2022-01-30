Analysts Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Brokerages expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duluth by 236.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 37,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTH opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Duluth has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

