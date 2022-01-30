Analysts Expect Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) to Announce $5.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) to post $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.03 and the highest is $5.52. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year earnings of $23.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.92 to $23.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $21.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $21.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jackson Financial.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,744,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,115,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,618,000. Attestor Ltd bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,316,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $48,618,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JXN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.37. 580,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,258. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.