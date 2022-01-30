Analysts Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Post $1.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.06. Lindsay posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lindsay by 32.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $122.10. The stock had a trading volume of 40,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,328. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.32 and a 200 day moving average of $154.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $179.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

