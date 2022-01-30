Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $87.60 on Friday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

