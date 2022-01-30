Analysts Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Earnings of -$2.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report earnings per share of ($2.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.67) and the lowest is ($2.41). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.47) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($6.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($7.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.73) to ($3.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,377,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. 429,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $88.51.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

