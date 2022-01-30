Analysts Expect Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Sonnet BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Several analysts have recently commented on SONN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

SONN stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 565,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

