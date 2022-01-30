Analysts Offer Predictions for AT&T Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst J. Breen forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on T. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Shares of T stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $95,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

