Analysts Set Expectations for Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

VZ stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 60,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 702,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

