Analysts Set Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) PT at C$31.50

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PXT shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources stock opened at C$26.20 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$17.28 and a 52 week high of C$26.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$290.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 4.9499997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,490,991.60. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,333,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,282,291.80. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,000 over the last quarter.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.