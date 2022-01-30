Analysts Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Target Price at $32.00

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 681,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

