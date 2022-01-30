Analysts Set Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Price Target at $105.83

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.17.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $110.29. 1,697,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,137. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $120.83. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.82 and a 200-day moving average of $106.72.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

