Analyzing Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) & NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) and NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Brambles has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brambles and NexTech AR Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 0 0 1 0 3.00 NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Brambles and NexTech AR Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A NexTech AR Solutions -117.78% -127.92% -99.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Brambles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brambles and NexTech AR Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles $5.21 billion 1.90 $526.10 million N/A N/A NexTech AR Solutions $13.20 million 7.23 -$11.64 million ($0.31) -3.39

Brambles has higher revenue and earnings than NexTech AR Solutions.

Summary

Brambles beats NexTech AR Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. The CHEP Asia-Pacific segment consists of the Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India. The IFCO segment refers to the reusable plastic crates pooling businesses operating under the IFCO brand. The Corporate segment includes BXB Digital and Hoover Ferguson Group. The company was founded by Walter Edwin Bramble in 1875 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

