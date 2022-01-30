Analyzing Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and OLO (NYSE:OLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Steel Connect and OLO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $613.77 million 0.11 -$44.39 million ($1.00) -1.11 OLO $98.42 million 24.82 $3.06 million N/A N/A

OLO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Steel Connect.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Steel Connect and OLO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A OLO 0 1 6 0 2.86

OLO has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given OLO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Connect and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect -10.60% -266.60% -5.83% OLO -30.84% -2.48% -2.01%

Summary

OLO beats Steel Connect on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

