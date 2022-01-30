Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Down 39.2% in January

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,432,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,621,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,691,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AOMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. 57,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

