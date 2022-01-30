AnimalGo (GOM2) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market cap of $35.18 million and approximately $635,210.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046198 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00109407 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

