Anpario (LON:ANP) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($10.79) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:ANP opened at GBX 580 ($7.83) on Wednesday. Anpario has a 1 year low of GBX 491.10 ($6.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.60 ($9.84). The stock has a market cap of £134.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 619.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 639.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 7.11.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

