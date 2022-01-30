Anpario (LON:ANP) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($10.79) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Anpario alerts:

LON:ANP opened at GBX 580 ($7.83) on Wednesday. Anpario has a 1 year low of GBX 491.10 ($6.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.60 ($9.84). The stock has a market cap of £134.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 619.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 639.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 7.11.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.