AnRKey X 1-Day Volume Tops $122,428.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. AnRKey X has a market cap of $8.21 million and $122,428.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00048764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.40 or 0.06865591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,980.84 or 0.99969755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00052271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00053426 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,219,279 coins. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnRKey X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

