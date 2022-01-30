AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AOWDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AO World from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. AO World has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

