Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.0% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.99.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

