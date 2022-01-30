Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 25,998 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

