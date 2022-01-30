Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 282.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,285 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Apria worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apria by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 320,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,639,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apria by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 345,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apria by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after buying an additional 370,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in Apria by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 520,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after buying an additional 320,675 shares during the last quarter.

APR stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $39,465.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $46,090.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,259 shares of company stock worth $12,294,945.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APR. Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

