Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,187 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 74,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 33,786 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 380,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APTO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

APTO stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rafael Bejar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erich Platzer purchased 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 316,465 shares of company stock worth $395,926. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

