ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €33.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.00 ($44.32).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a one year high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.