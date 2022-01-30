ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €33.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.00 ($44.32).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a one year high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

