Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,547 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,788 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.37% of Archrock worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 54.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 92.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 57,804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 12.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,089,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 117,263 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 2.03. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $195.17 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.24%.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

