Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARCT. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $587.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,100 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 152,106 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

