Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Grows Stock Position in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) by 1,358.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844,275 shares during the period. Valor Latitude Acquisition makes up approximately 1.5% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 0.07% of Valor Latitude Acquisition worth $19,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $967,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,440,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,904,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $19,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

VLAT opened at $9.65 on Friday. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

