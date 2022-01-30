Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Purchases 116,888 Shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,888 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 3.90% of Natural Order Acquisition worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 1.9% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 513,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Natural Order Acquisition by 11.4% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ NOAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.