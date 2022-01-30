Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 100.7% from the December 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNA. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,466,000 after buying an additional 61,393 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,915,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,531,000 after buying an additional 121,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,871,000 after buying an additional 493,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $91.24 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.40.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.