Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

